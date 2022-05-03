BOSTON (CBS) — “Reproductive freedom touches each and every one of us,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Tuesday. She joined lawmakers in front of the State House to speak out against a leaked draft opinion, obtained by Politico, that suggests the Supreme Court is prepared to strike down Roe. v. Wade.
"Laws restricting reproductive rights aren't effective in reducing the number of abortions, they only make them less safe," the mayor said.
Wu said although the leaked draft isn’t a final decision, it’s one “we’ve been expecting with a right-wing court… A fringe minority determined to drag us back into the dangers of decades past.”
"This is a far-right court majority that doesn't pretend to care. That doesn't see us, doesn't want to hear us, but we are here. How society will respond is up to us."
According to Wu, Massachusetts was the first state to legislatively remove “unnecessary, complicating consent requirements for young people to access compassionate care.”
Boston also has a responsibility to be a leader for other cities and states, Wu said.
She said the city is committed to doing "everything it takes — and it will take everything — to defend reproductive justice for all."
“Abortion care is health care. Reproductive justice is gender justice, is queer justice, is justice. It has been a fight to get here and it will take a fight to keep going.”