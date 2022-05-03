BOSTON (CBS) — A new survey ranks the best states for working moms – and Massachusetts took the top spot.
The report by WalletHub gave the state high marks for work-life balance and child care options. It did note that Massachusetts was one of the most expensive states for child care – and a recent analysis found that some local families are spending nearly half their income on child care.
Connecticut took the second spot, followed by Rhode Island. New Hampshire rounded out the Top 10.
Click here to see the full ranking.