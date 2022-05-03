BOSTON (CBS) – Abortion rights are protected by state law in Massachusetts regardless of a Supreme Court ruling, but the local delegation of lawmakers vow to fight for other states that could enforce a ban on reproductive care.
From Washington D.C. to Massachusetts, lawmakers like Sen. Elizabeth Warren are voicing their frustrations on a draft ruling that shows the Supreme Court may overturn Roe vs. Wade.
“Sixty-nine percent of people across this country – across this country, red states and blue states, old people and young people want Roe vs. Wade to maintain as the law of the land,” Sen. Warren (D-MA) said from Washington. “We need to do that. We have a right!”
Her anger is shared by others in the Massachusetts delegation. From the State House steps in Boston, Congresswoman Katherine Clark (D-MA 5th District) criticized the GOP and called on voters to defend Roe and the Constitution.
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA 7th District) reminded people, especially women that this isn’t the final draft.
“We feared a moment like this could come, but I think it’s important to note that this is a draft. It’s not a ruling,” she said.
“We are not powerless in the face of this frustrating, devastating wrong – we now have the right to vote, and we must execute on that,” said Rep. Clark.