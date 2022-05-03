BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker has denounced the Supreme Court’s reported draft opinion that would overturn the Roe v. Wade guarantee of abortion rights.
In a tweet Tuesday morning, Baker said, “If SCOTUS overturns Roe, it would be a massive setback for women in states without responsible laws protecting abortion access and reproductive health services.”
The governor, a Republican, said he is “proud to support every woman’s right to choose and I am proud that MA has and will always protect every woman’s right to choose what is best for them.”
Read: How Would The Supreme Court Overturning Roe V. Wade Affect Massachusetts?
Baker is in Washington Tuesday for a series of meetings on offshore wind, the Cape Cod bridges and other transportation issues.
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, also a Republican, issued a statement Tuesday saying, “As a pro-choice governor, I am committed to upholding Roe v. Wade, which is why I am proud of the bipartisan bill headed to my desk this year that expands access. So long as I am governor, these health care services for women will remain safe and legal.”
If the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade it would eventually allow states to make their own decisions on abortion rights.
Massachusetts passed a law in 2020 precluding weakening of abortion rights.
Last year, Sununu signed a ban on abortions after six months into law. That went into effect in January.