BOSTON (CBS) – A local shelter has designed a unique gift to help empower the women it serves.
The Women’s Lunch Place is an advocacy center for women in the Back Bay that serves women all across greater Boston.
They’re selling a special Mother’s Day card for $25. The money is used to provide a week of healthy lunches to one of their guests.
You can order a blank one or even customize it with a personal message.
“The Mother’s Day card campaign is so special to us, not only because it introduces so many new people to Women’s Lunch Place each year, but also because as you said, it raises critical funds for us to do the work that we do,” Communication directors Henry Morris told WBZ-TV.
The artwork on the card was created by local artist and long-time volunteer Janice Hayes-Cha. She made the collage out of repurposed greeting cards.
To order a card, click here. Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 8.