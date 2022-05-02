WESTFORD (CBS) – A Boston man is accused of pulling out a gun on another parent at a basketball tournament in Westford Sunday afternoon. Police say 34-year-old Jose Mow was at the Millworks facility watching his son when he got into argument with another parent from the opposing team.
"At some point during the altercation the defendant allegedly brandished a handgun to the other parent, a 48-year-old New York man," the Middlesex District Attorney said.
Other people attending the tournament fled the facility after the incident.
When police arrived, witnesses told police Mow had left, but provided a description of his vehicle. Police were able to locate Mow and said a gun was found inside a diaper bag.
Mow was arraigned on several charges including carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Investigators have reviewed some video of the incident. Anyone else who has video is asked to contact Westford Police.