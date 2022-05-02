AMHERST (CBS) — UMass and Amherst Police say there is no longer any risk to the community after they found a man who appeared to have a gun Monday afternoon.
There was an increased police presence on campus as officers search the wooded areas north of the Sylvan residential complex, UMass Police said.
A few hours after the man was brought to their attention, police said they identified and located him.
The search began around 2:30 p.m. after someone reported a man in the field at the Renaissance Center on East Pleasant Street with what looked like a rifle or airgun.