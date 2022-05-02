NEEDHAM (CBS) — Authorities in Needham are making a public safety announcement after reporting five drunk driving arrests in the past 10 days.
Police said all five of the incidents resulted in crashes – “some with injuries and some with significant property damage.”
One photo shared by police shows a damaged SUV right up against a house.
“We implore citizens not to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while under the influence,” police posted to Facebook. “Call a friend or call a ride service or if necessary, call us.”