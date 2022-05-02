BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 6,290 new confirmed COVID cases on Monday after no reports over the weekend. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts decreased slightly to 5.15%.
There were six additional deaths also reported from Friday.
Currently, there are 459 people in the hospital with COVID. At the beginning of April, there were 219 people in the hospital.
There are also 37 patients currently in intensive care.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,624,296. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,142.
There were 113,536 total new tests reported.