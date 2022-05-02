BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics took a beating on Sunday in their Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. No one took more hits than Marcus Smart, and the Celtics guard is still hurting on Monday.

So don’t be surprised when Smart shows up on Boston’s injury report for Tuesday’s Game 2. Head coach Ime Udoka issued that warning Monday following Boston’s light practice and film session.

Smart isn’t landing on the list for the shoulder injury that left him crumpled over in pain during the first half. He had his right shoulder popped back into place in the locker room and was back on the floor for the second half, returning after that “stinger” stopped stinging.

Instead, it’s a quad contusion that has Smart smarting roughly 24 hours after Boston’s Game 1 loss. Udoka said Monday that Smart’s right quad is pretty bruised and it’s extremely painful for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year.

“He’s got a pretty bad quad contusion. It got hit twice during the game,” said Udoka. “He’s a tough guy who is going to try to play through things. He’ll get treatment and will be listed as questionable.”

Udoka said the matter is more than just pain tolerance for Smart, who has played through some pretty painful injuries throughout his career.

“It’s something that will be stiff. He got hit twice there and it’s something he’s had in the past and missed games with it earlier this year,” explained Udoka. “He’ll get more treatment and see how he feels at game time.”

But there is little doubt that Smart will be out there Tuesday night at TD Garden as the Celtics try to even the series before things shift to Milwaukee. And with Game 3 not until Saturday, Smart will get three full days to heal up the bumps and bruises experienced Sunday — and the ones that await him on Tuesday.

Everyone knew this East semifinals series was going to be a physical one, and Smart wasn’t the only one to feel the brunt of it. Celtics center Robert Williams took a foot from Giannis Antetokounmpo to the groin on Sunday, leaving the Boston big man keeled over for a few minutes.

Taking a shot from Giannis anywhere must be painful, but Williams took it in the worst possible spot. He was, at least, somewhat comical about the experience on Monday, saying it was nothing more than a “stinger.”

“Thankfully, I made it out. The trainers were saying to go in the back and check it out. I was saying, ‘check out what?’ It was just a stinger, for sure. But it was nothing,” said Williams. “I’m not going to lie, I needed like a minute just to let the pain process.”