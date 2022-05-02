BOSTON (CBS) – A leaked draft opinion suggests the Supreme Court is prepared to strike down Roe. v. Wade. Politico has released what is reportedly a draft opinion from a majority of Supreme Court justices from February.

The draft states that they believe Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal in America, should be overturned on the grounds that it was “egregiously wrong from the start.” The ruling would send the issue of abortion back to the states to decide.

The draft appears to have been written in February and opinions can change and get rewritten many times before they are final.

When asked, a spokesperson for the Supreme Court told CBS News: “The Court has no comment.”

Massachusetts lawmakers responded to the report of a draft opinion Monday night.

“This is devastating,” Rep. Katherine Clark tweeted. “Overturning Roe would create a second class of citizens & make the dystopian horrors of forced pregnancy a reality, especially for low-income women. But that is exactly the goal: to take away our rights, agency, and humanity. We will not go quietly.”

Rep. Seth Moulton said, “If tonight’s reports are true, American women are on the brink of losing a fundamental right to make crucial healthcare decisions for themselves. This decision would take women’s rights back 50 years and put millions in danger by bringing back unsafe back-alley abortions.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted, “The extremist Supreme Court wants to impose its far-right, unpopular views on the entire country.”

Sen. Ed Markey said the court must be expanded: “A stolen, illegitimate, and far-right Supreme Court majority appears set to destroy the right to abortion, an essential right which protects the health, safety, and freedom of millions of Americans. There is no other recourse. We must expand the court.”

Rep. Ayanna Pressley said, “Abortion care is a fundamental human right and we must legislate like it.”

Barricades were put up in front of the Supreme Court Monday night and after the report was published.