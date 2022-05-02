BOSTON (CBS) – Gas prices are steadily rising again in Massachusetts, while the cost of diesel hit a new record high in the state Monday.
The average price for a gallon of gasoline is now $4.21 in Massachusetts, up eight cents from a week ago, according to AAA. It’s still lower than the record of $4.36 a gallon set back on March 11.
The price of diesel in Massachusetts hit a new record high of $5.89 Monday.
AAA says the “fluctuating oil price and tight gasoline supply” have pushed gas prices higher and will likely continue to rise as long as oil prices stay above $100 a barrel.
The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.19 as of Monday, up 7 cents in the last week.