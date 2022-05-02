BOSTON (CBS) – New research suggests that autism may begin in the womb.
Problems with the immune system are often seen in patients with autism spectrum disorder. In this study, an international team of researchers led by scientists in Japan looked at mice that were programmed to develop autism.
They found abnormalities in immune cells in both the brains and in the guts at the fetal stage in these mice, suggesting the immune derangements associated with autism begin in the womb.
They hope these findings will eventually lead to a greater understanding of the causes of autism as well as new treatments.