BOSTON (CBS) — The outdoor dining season officially begins Sunday for Boston’s North End neighborhood. Many patios have already been set up for the occasion.
Sixty-seven restaurants have applied to participate this year.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
This comes after a long battle between restaurant owners and Mayor Michelle Wu after the city announced it would charge North End restaurants $7,500 for the use of outdoor dining space. Twenty-three restaurants were approved for hardship waivers to lower the fee.READ MORE: Fire Erupts At Popular Red Jacket Resort In North Conway, NH
Parts of Moody Street in Waltham are also welcoming back outdoor dining starting on Sunday.
The city’s traffic commission agreed to close the road to car traffic through October 31.MORE NEWS: Investigation Underway After Bullet, Swastikas Found At South Boston School
The road was closed last year as well. The city said it will use the same traffic pattern as 2021.