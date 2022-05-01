MILTON (CBS) — Spring brings the beginning of warmer weather, better moods, longer days, and the near certainty of wildfires.

But this past week, the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation reported 41 wildfires in the state.

The most recent one was a 16-acre wildfire Sunday afternoon at the Blue Hills Reservation in Milton.

“While I was out in Milton, the trucks were just flying everywhere,” said Milton resident Diane Agostino. “When I got out of the car, the smoke was too heavy and I had to get my N95 on.”

During the last week of April, there were wildfires in Saugus, Rockport, Andover, Ipswich and more.

“Our humidity and our fuels got so dry over the last few days that even a cigarette butt thrown out the window of a car or a campfire that was left unattended…it doesn’t take much to get that ignition,” DCR Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino said.

Celino said recent dry weather has allowed for the current dry forest bed to serve as fuel for flames.

“That’s all available to burn and what adds to that is the weather,” said Celino.

He went on to point out that 98 percent of wildfires in Massachusetts are man-made.

The other two percent start naturally, like lightning.

Rain is expected during the first week of May, which is welcome news for firefighters throughout the state.

In the meantime, Celino is asking people to stay vigilant.

“We ask that the public have their head on a swivel as well and have that added awareness, particularly if they are using incendiary devices.”