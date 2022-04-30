Patriots Draft Running Back Pierre Strong Jr. From South Dakota StateThe Patriots went back to offense for their fifth pick of the 2022 draft, selecting running back Pierre Strong Jr. out of South Dakota State in the fourth round.

Patriots Draft Cornerback Jack Jones In Fourth Round Of NFL DraftThe Patriots were back at work on Saturday afternoon, selecting cornerback Jack Jones out of Arizona State.

Official Schedule For Bruins Vs. Hurricanes Playoffs ReleasedGame 1 will be Monday night in North Carolina.

Patriots Trade Late Third-Round Pick To Carolina, Acquiring Third-Rounder In 2023 And A Fourth-Round Pick This YearUsing a pick they acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs a night earlier, the Patriots spun that extra pick for two more.

Patriots Pick Cornerback, Returner Marcus Jones In Third Round Of NFL DraftThe Patriots used their third pick of the 2022 draft on cornerback back Marcus Jones out of Houston.