Patriots Select O-Lineman Chasen Hines From LSU Late In Sixth RoundThe Patriots' first pick this year was on the interior of the offensive line. They made another selection in that area with pick No. 210, drafting Chasen Hines out of LSU.

Patriots Draft Defensive Tackle Sam Roberts From Northwest MissouriThe Patriots waited until pick No. 200 of the draft to add to their front seven, and they did it with Sam Roberts out of Northwest Missouri.

Patriots Pick Another Running Back: Kevin Harris From South CarolinaThe Patriots drafted a running back in the fourth round, and they added another in the sixth round: Kevin Harris out of the University of South Carolina.

Patriots Draft Quarterback Bailey Zappe In Fourth Round Of NFL DraftThe Patriots spent their third selection of the fourth round on quarterback Bailey Zappe out of Western Kentucky.

Patriots Draft Running Back Pierre Strong Jr. From South Dakota StateThe Patriots went back to offense for their fifth pick of the 2022 draft, selecting running back Pierre Strong Jr. out of South Dakota State in the fourth round.