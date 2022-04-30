NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (CBS) — A massive fire broke out Saturday at a popular hotel in North Conway, New Hampshire.
Heavy flames were seen pouring from rooms on the side of Red Jacket Mountain View Resort.
There is no word yet on any injuries or on what started the fire.
The North Conway Firefighters Association asked people to avoid the area. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal is responding to the fire.
“Just a very tragic site,” said witness Staci Huckins. “We just saw the smoke in the distance as we were heading down Route 16 and decided to see if we can find out where it was coming from. As we got closer, we saw more smoke and we got to the building and it looked like the first maybe three or four rooms on the very right-hand side were engulfed.”
The resort is a family retreat in New Hampshire’s White Mountains and is home to Kahuna Laguna, an indoor water park.
This is a developing story.