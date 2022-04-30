MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) — A New Hampshire State Police Trooper was injured after he was involved in a crash on the Everett Turnpike Saturday morning. According to the New Hampshire Trooper’s Association, the trooper had been conducting a traffic stop in Merrimack when another car hit the full-marked cruiser on the side of the highway.
The trooper was hospitalized for his injuries but his current condition is unknown at this time.
N.H. State Police said the right lane in the area of Exit 11 was closed due to the crash.
It's unclear if anyone is facing charges.