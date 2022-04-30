Revolution Win Second Straight at Home, Beating Inter Miami 2-0Goalkeeper Matt Turner returned from injury to make his first start of 2022, saving all three shots he faced to secure his 22nd career clean sheet.

Orioles Rally To Beat Red Sox 2-1 In 10th InningJorge Mateo scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a throwing error by pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura, capping a comeback that carried the Baltimore Orioles past the Boston Red Sox 2-1 Saturday night.

Here Are All 10 Players The Patriots Drafted In 2022 NFL DraftHere are the 10 players who will be heading to New England.

Patriots Draft Offensive Tackle Andrew Stueber With Their Final Pick Of 2022 DraftThe Patriots used their final allotted draft pick on offensive tackle Andrew Stueber at pick No. 245 overall.

Patriots Select O-Lineman Chasen Hines From LSU Late In Sixth RoundThe Patriots' first pick this year was on the interior of the offensive line. They made another selection in that area with pick No. 210, drafting Chasen Hines out of LSU.