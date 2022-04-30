BOSTON (CBS) — A heavy fire broke out at a triple-decker home in Dorchester Saturday night.
The Boston Fire Department says the fire took place on Leedsville Street. All the residents are now out of the home.
Firefighters say there is extensive damage on both sides of the building.
The cause of the fire is not yet known. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The Red Cross of Massachusetts is assisting families with emergency services.