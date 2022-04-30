DARTMOUTH (CBS) — Dartmouth Police are looking for suspects after a shooting at the Dartmouth Mall. It happened Friday around 10:30 p.m., near the Aldi.
Two groups exchanged gunfire and then left the area, police said.
No one was hurt, but bullet fragments were lodged in a parked car and there were several shell casings in the parking lot.
Police do not believe the car was associated with any of the shooters.
Anyone with information should call Dartmouth Police Detective Kyle Costa at 508-910-1755 or submit an anonymous tip online.