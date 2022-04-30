BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL Draft — the centerpiece of the league’s offseason — is officially over. It’s now officially on to the 2022 season for the league’s 32 teams.

For the Patriots, it was a busy weekend, with the team selecting 10 players. It’s the third time in the last four drafts that the Patriots have added 10 players.

Here’s a quick look at each new addition to the New England roster.

Cole Strange

Guard, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga

First Round, 29th overall

The Patriots traded down from No. 21 into this spot, surprising many viewers by taking offensive lineman Cole Strange out of Chattanooga in the FCS. Strange is a versatile lineman who’s played all across the line, but he’s most likely on path to play guard in New England.

Tyquan Thornton

Wide Receiver, Baylor University

Second Round, 50th Overall

The Patriots traded up into this spot, moving up four spots to take the speedy receiver out of Baylor — and we do mean speedy. Thornton ran a 4.28 40-yard dash and has some special burst on the field.

But he’s small, which had most prognosticators expecting him to be drafted much later in the draft. The Patriots felt differently, though, expending extra effort to ensure that they landed him in the second round.

Marcus Jones

Cornerback/Returner, University Of Houston

Third Round, 85th Overall

The team drafted a versatile player in the third round in Marcus Jones, who played corner and also returned kicks and punts at Houston. He also played some offense, catching 15 passes (for 137yards and a touchdown) and rushing four times in his collegiate career.

Jones averaged 16.5 yards per punt return at Houston, taking two back for touchdowns last season. That figures to be an ideal role for him to assume, with Gunner Olszewski having left via free agency.

Jack Jones

Cornerback, Arizona State University

Fourth Round, 121st Overall

A 5-foot-11, 171-pound cornerback, Jack Jones isn’t the biggest player. But he had three interceptions last season, and he had 10 interceptions total in his college career at USC and ASU.

Pierre Strong Jr.

Running Back, South Dakota State

Fourth Round, 127th Overall

Speed remained a theme when the Patriots took running back Pierre Strong in the fourth round, with Strong running a 4.37 40-yard dash. Playing for FCS South Dakota State, Strong rushed for 4,495 yards and 40 touchdowns in his collegiate career. He ran for 1,673 yards on 240 attempts last season (7.0 YPC) with 18 rushing touchdowns.

Bailey Zappe

Quarterback, Western Kentucky

Fourth Round, 137th Overall

It’s always big news when a team drafts a quarterback, even if that quarterback is expected to be third on the depth chart.

But Bailey Zappe — though undersized and not highly rated — is no joke, as he’s coming off a season when he casually set all-time records in passing yards and passing touchdowns in a single season.

Kevin Harris

Running Back, South Carolina

Sixth Round, 183rd Overall

Another running back was added to the mix with Kevin Harris, a physical, straightforward runner from South Carolina. While his numbers dipped significantly in 2021 due in large part to offseason back surgery, he had an excellent 2020 season, with 1,138 yards and 15 touchdowns on 185 carries in 10 games.

Sam Roberts

Defensive Tackle, Northwest Missouri

Sixth Round, 200th Overall

After making a couple of FCS picks, the Patriots looked to Division II for the pick of Sam Roberts, a defensive tackle from Northwest Missouri. Harris, who played four seasons for the Bearcats, won the 2021 Cliff Harris Award as the best small-college defensive player in the country.

Chasen Hines

Guard/Center, LSU

Sixth Round, 210th Overall

The Patriots made another interior line pick at No. 210, selecting Chasen Hines out of LSU. Hines — at 6-foot-3 and 327 pounds — has experience at all three interior spots.

Andrew Stueber

Offensive Tackle, Michigan

Seventh Round, 245th Overall

The Patriots bookended their draft with O-linemen, taking Andrew Stueber out of Michigan at No. 245 overall. Stueber primarily played at right tackle (but has experience at guard) and stands at 6-foot-7, 325 pounds.