BROOKLINE (CBS) — A Whole Foods in Brookline is one of a handful of stores nationwide being closed by the supermarket chain.
The company confirmed to CBS News that it is closing six of its more than 530 locations nationwide. In addition to the closure of the Beacon Street store, the other supermarkets being shuttered are in Montgomery and Mobile, Alabama; Tarzana, California; and Chicago.
“As we continue to position Whole Foods Market for long-term success, we regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores, and we have made the difficult decision to close six stores,” a Whole Foods spokesperson said in a statement. “We are supporting impacted Team Members through this transition and expect that all interested, eligible Team Members will find positions at our other locations.”
There are more than a dozen Whole Foods locations in the Boston area.