SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) – A suspect is in custody after a police chase that started in Lynn ended in Swampscott Friday afternoon. I-Team sources say the suspect had a gun and hit multiple Lynn Police cruisers.
According to Lynn Police, officers approached a suspect wanted in a firearm investigation after he pulled over in the area of Pinkham and Violet Street. He started driving away, striking a Lynn cruiser and an officer on foot, police said. That officer was not taken to the hospital.
A second Lynn officer was struck by the suspect's car in Swampscott. That officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The chase ended at the intersection of Stetson Ave. and Essex Street.
The suspect was taken into custody and a gun has been recovered.