Bill Belichick Explains Why Patriots Drafted Cole Strange In First RoundTo say it was an interesting night for the Patriots would be an understatement, as the night was a curveball, even by Belichick's own standards.

Patriots Draft Grades: Bill Belichick Largely Panned For Selection Of Cole Strange In First RoundThe draft grades are out there. And for the Patriots, they're not looking so good.

Patriots Draft Offensive Lineman Cole Strange After Trading Down In First Round Of NFL DraftThe New England Patriots entered Thursday night with the 21st overall pick in this year's draft. They'd end up trading that pick, moving down in the first round and selecting guard Cole Strange out of The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with the 29th overall pick.

Here Are The Players Who Were Drafted After Patriots Traded Down In First RoundThe NFL Draft, as they say, is largely a crapshoot. With this year in particular, the talent level from about picks 20 through 50 was considered to be about the same.

Rams Thought Patriots Pick Cole Strange Would Be Available Much Later In The DraftWhen the Patriots picked offensive lineman Cole Strange in the first round on Thursday night, it caught many fans by surprise. It also caused a bit of a shock to those in the league.