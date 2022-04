STOUGHTON (CBS) — It was a reunion more than a decade in the making. Stoughton police say an animal control officer connected a dog owner with her Yorkie that had been stolen eleven years ago in South Boston.

ACO Michelle Carlos responded to Record Street in Stoughton Wednesday afternoon for a report of a loose Yorkie running around. After catching the dog and giving him a bath, Carlos found a microchip revealing that 11-year-old “Rex” belonged to Marzena Niejadlik from Boston, and gave her a call.

The news came as a shock to Marzena, who explained the emotional situation to authorities. She bought Rex back in 2011 when her younger brother passed away unexpectedly.

“We were all devastated, and I was thinking a dog would bring some cure to my family, especially my mom,” she said. “I gave him to her for her birthday and unfortunately, he was stolen a few months later, so that was another tragedy.”

“He snuck out between the legs when someone was leaving the house for a moment and we had a witness that someone pulled over and took him from the street,” Marzena said.

Marzena came to the police station to meet Carlos and posed for a picture with her dog. She has since treated Rex, who apparently had not been well-taken care of recently, to a “day of beauty” and introduced him to her kids.

“We were really hoping one day it would happen and finally it did, we had to wait a lot, but it’s amazing,” Marzena said.

A Hollywood ending that is too long to explain in a tweet, but would be the sweetest tweet ever tweeted in the history of tweeting. Read the full story on our FB page: https://t.co/h0ADid1RCA pic.twitter.com/6Fu0dgwNZa — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) April 28, 2022

Police describe it as a Hollywood ending.

“ACO Carlos would like to stress the importance of microchipping your pets,” they said. “This reunification is one for the ages and wouldn’t have happened with out this technology!!”