BOSTON (CBS) — There’s a new option for travelers making a summer getaway to Provincetown. Seaplane service to P-Town from Boston Harbor will be taking off May 25th and running through September 6th.
Tailwind Air, which already offers seaplane flights from Boston to New York City, plus daily trips to Plymouth, will operate the routes. Planes will also fly between New York and Provincetown.
Tickets for the 35-minute flight from Boston to Provincetown start at $275.
Seaplanes will take off from Boston Harbor at 6:20 p.m. from Wednesday to Friday, and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. They’ll return to Boston from P-Town at 6:30 a.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.