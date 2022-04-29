BRENTWOOD, NH (CBS) – Scott Dowd had no comment when he left the Rockingham Superior Courthouse after a hearing to determine if he’ll make a plea in a drunk driving case that nearly cost the life of a now six-year-old Salem, New Hampshire girl. Joe Tutrone, the girl’s father, just wants to see the case come to an end.

“It’s very difficult,” Tutrone said. “I just wish it could be over and behind us, but it just continues.”

It was last July that Tutrone’s daughter Giuliana was critically injured when surveillance footage shows a granite mailbox post flying into their home and striking the little girl. Scott Dowd was allegedly drunk behind the wheel when he slammed into the family’s mailbox and sent the post flying. He faces several felony charges.

“It’s been a lot. It’s been a lot for us to take, but we’re just going day by day and slowly getting better and once this is over, we’ll be able to heal,” Tutrone said.

It was a lengthy sentencing negotiation before a judge Friday with apparently no final resolution. But the court confirms a plea and sentencing hearing is now set for June.

It was also the first time Joe Tutrone faced Scott Dowd in court, as the father was called to give testimony during the proceeding.

“A lot of anger towards him, but I also do feel forgiveness because I know people can make mistakes,” Tutrone said.

He was hoping a plea agreement would be reached Friday and left the court disappointed saying the ordeal has taken its toll.

“I still have trouble sleeping most nights and I don’t feel safe in my own home and my own yard most days,” Tutrone said.

But it’s his daughter first and foremost he’s trying to get justice for.