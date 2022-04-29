BOSTON (CBS) — Using a pick they acquired from the Kansas City Chiefs a night earlier, the Patriots spun that extra pick for two more.
The Patriots traded their late third-round pick — No. 94 overall — to the Carolina Panthers, who used that pick to draft quarterback Matt Corral out of Ole Miss.
The Patriots acquired a fourth-round pick from Carolina this year (No. 137 overall) while also getting the Panthers’ third-round pick in 2023.
Prior to making the trade, the Patriots took cornerback/return man Marcus Jones at No. 85.
The Patriots acquired pick No. 94 in a round one trade with the Chiefs on Thursday night, with the Patriots getting picks No. 29, 94, and 121 in exchange for pick No. 21. The Patriots and Chiefs traded again on Friday night, with the Patriots moving up four spots to select wide receiver Tyquan Thornton at No. 50 overall.
Heading into Saturday, the Patriots drafted Cole Strange, Thornton and Jones.