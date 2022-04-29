BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots used their third pick of the 2022 draft on cornerback back Marcus Jones out of Houston.
Jones played two years at Troy before transferring to Houston, and he intercepted five passes last year while recording 47 tackles.
Jones was also a kick returner and a punt returner in college. He returned 73 kicks in his collegiate career, taking six back for touchdowins — including three in his freshman season at Troy. He also returned 63 punts, averaging 14 yards per return and taking three of those all the way for touchdowns.
Jones underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason.
Celebrity Donny Osmond announced the pick on stage in Las Vegas.
Earlier on Friday, the Patriots drafted wide receiver Tyquan Thornton out of Baylor, one night after taking guard Cole Strange out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.