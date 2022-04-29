Patriots Pick Cornerback, Returner Marcus Jones In Third Round Of NFL DraftThe Patriots used their third pick of the 2022 draft on cornerback back Marcus Jones out of Houston.

Bruins Will Play Carolina Hurricanes In First Round Of Stanley Cup PlayoffsIt's official: The Boston Bruins will be facing the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Patriots Have Reached Again With Their Pick Of Tyquan Thornton, According To Many Draft ExpertsThe Patriots are throwing a lot of draft capital at players they likely could have gotten later in the draft.

Patriots Trade Up To Select Wide Receiver Tyquan ThorntonThe Patriots didn't wait around until their spot at 54th overall in the second round, instead trading up to select wide receiver Tyquan Thornton at No. 50 overall.

Bill Belichick Explains Why Patriots Drafted Cole Strange In First RoundTo say it was an interesting night for the Patriots would be an understatement, as the night was a curveball, even by Belichick's own standards.