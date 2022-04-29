BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots traded back on Thursday. On Friday, they traded up.
The Patriots didn’t wait around until their spot at 54th overall in the second round, instead trading up to select wide receiver Tyquan Thornton at No. 50 overall.
The 6-foot-3 receiver played four seasons at Baylor, catching 143 passes for 2,242 yards and 19 touchdowns. Last year, he caught 62 passes for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns — all collegiate career highs.
Just like in round one, the Patriots selected a player whom many experts pegged as going much later in the draft.
FWIW, Mel Kiper had Tyquan Thornton as a 4th rounder. @dpbrugler had him as a 5th. @LanceZierlein had him as a 3-4. Patriots obviously liked him more
— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) April 30, 2022
The pick came a day after the Patriots moved down from 21st overall to 29th overall to select guard Cole Strange from The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
The Patriots traded No. 54 and No. 158 (fifth round) to Kansas City to move up to No. 50. Those two teams engaged in the trade in round one, too.