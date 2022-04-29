BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,199 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased again to 5.37%.
The positivity rate has roughly doubled since the start of the month, when it was near 2.6%.
Hospitalizations have also doubled since the start of the month. There are 459 people currently in the hospital with COVID. At the beginning of April, there were 219 people in the hospital.
There were seven additional deaths also reported on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,618,006. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,136.
There were 62,472 total new tests reported.
There are also 37 patients currently in intensive care.