BOSTON (CBS) — This weekend, you can enjoy top-notch local food at several events near Boston and catch an ice skating show at Agganis Arena. It’s all part of this weekend’s To Do List.

CENTRAL SQUARE CAMBRIDGE FOOD AND MURAL ARTS TOUR

It’s food, art, learning, and even some exercise — all in one during the Central Square Food and Mural Arts Tour.

Every Sunday, explore Cambridge in a unique way. Check out Graffiti Alley and Mural, with four stops throughout at local restaurants to try some delicious food.

Each tour lasts two and a half hours.

https://offthebeatenpathfoodtours.com/tour/central-square-cambridge-food-and-mural-arts-tour/

When: Sundays from 12-2:30pm

Where: Central Square, Cambridge

Cost: $75

STARS ON ICE AT AGGANIS ARENA

Some of the top skaters in the world are taking the ice at Agganis Arena Saturday night. Stars On Ice features U.S. Olympians, including 2022 gold medalist Nathan Chen.

The show gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

https://www.starsonice.com/events/agganis-arena

When: Saturday, April 30

Where: Agganis Arena, 925 Commonwealth Ave, Boston

Cost: Tickets start at $30

GREAT AMESBURY CHOWDAH COOK-OFF

And a first time event, the Great Amesbury Chowdah Cook-Off is happening this Saturday at Barewolf Brewing. Over 10 teams will be competing for the title of best chowder, and you’ll get to judge for yourself! Tickets start at $10.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-great-amesbury-chowdah-cook-off-tickets-228432075

When: Saturday, April 30th from 12-4pm

Where: BareWolf Brewing, 12 Oakland St., Amesbury

Cost: $10-40 (kids 5 and under are free)

CINCO DE MAYO KIT

Ahead of Cinco De Mayo, order a fiesta kit from Lincoln Tavern and Restaurant. The kits make celebrating easy, with everything you need to make your own tacos and more. Orders are accepted through Wednesday.

https://www.lincolnsouthboston.com/store/product/cinco-de-mayo-fiesta-kit12345/

When: Accepting orders through May 4 at 4pm

Where: Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant, 425 W Broadway, South Boston

Cost: $85