BOSTON (CBS) — This weekend, you can enjoy top-notch local food at several events near Boston and catch an ice skating show at Agganis Arena. It’s all part of this weekend’s To Do List.
CENTRAL SQUARE CAMBRIDGE FOOD AND MURAL ARTS TOUR
It’s food, art, learning, and even some exercise — all in one during the Central Square Food and Mural Arts Tour.
Every Sunday, explore Cambridge in a unique way. Check out Graffiti Alley and Mural, with four stops throughout at local restaurants to try some delicious food.
Each tour lasts two and a half hours.
https://offthebeatenpathfoodtours.com/tour/central-square-cambridge-food-and-mural-arts-tour/
When: Sundays from 12-2:30pm
Where: Central Square, Cambridge
Cost: $75
STARS ON ICE AT AGGANIS ARENA
Some of the top skaters in the world are taking the ice at Agganis Arena Saturday night. Stars On Ice features U.S. Olympians, including 2022 gold medalist Nathan Chen.
The show gets underway at 7:30 p.m.
https://www.starsonice.com/events/agganis-arena
When: Saturday, April 30
Where: Agganis Arena, 925 Commonwealth Ave, Boston
Cost: Tickets start at $30
GREAT AMESBURY CHOWDAH COOK-OFF
And a first time event, the Great Amesbury Chowdah Cook-Off is happening this Saturday at Barewolf Brewing. Over 10 teams will be competing for the title of best chowder, and you’ll get to judge for yourself! Tickets start at $10.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-great-amesbury-chowdah-cook-off-tickets-228432075
When: Saturday, April 30th from 12-4pm
Where: BareWolf Brewing, 12 Oakland St., Amesbury
Cost: $10-40 (kids 5 and under are free)
CINCO DE MAYO KIT
Ahead of Cinco De Mayo, order a fiesta kit from Lincoln Tavern and Restaurant. The kits make celebrating easy, with everything you need to make your own tacos and more. Orders are accepted through Wednesday.
https://www.lincolnsouthboston.com/store/product/cinco-de-mayo-fiesta-kit12345/
When: Accepting orders through May 4 at 4pm
Where: Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant, 425 W Broadway, South Boston
Cost: $85