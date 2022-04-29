BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston Marathon finisher is now a world record-holder. Jacky Hunt-Broersma, of Arizona, has run 102 marathons in 102 straight days.
That’s the most consecutive marathons run by any woman ever. The Boston Marathon was number 92.
Hunt-Broersma lost her leg to a rare form of cancer in 2001 and runs on a prosthetic. She runs to prove anything is possible if you set your mind to it.
“I was told you can’t run because you’re an amputee, don’t even bother because you need prosthetics and it’s complicated and things like that. And when someone tells you that, because you suddenly can’t do it, you want to do it. That’s how my journey started,” she told WBZ-TV’s David Wade.
Her goal was to break the record — and she just might keep on running.
“It’s an incredible feeling to be able to actually do that and to put yourself out there and having people just achieve things because of what you’re doing,” she said. “It’s just an amazing feeling.”