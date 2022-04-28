WORCESTER (CBS) — State Rep. David LeBoeuf, a Democrat representing parts of Worcester and Leicester, has apologized after his OUI arrest on Tuesday night and says it’s a “desperate wake-up call.”

Massachusetts State Police said his blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit following his arrest, just hours after voting at the State House.

“I am deeply sorry for my egregious lapse in judgment,” the 32-year-old tweeted Thursday. “I am thankful there were no injuries and recognize the pain I have caused my family, friends, and community. I am not making excuses and will work extensively to rebuild people’s trust.”

Multiple 911 callers reported seeing LeBoeuf’s SUV driving erratically on Route 93 in Milton. Police said that when troopers caught up to his vehicle on the Burgin Parkway in Quincy, it was smoking and on just three tires. They said they found nine empty nip bottles inside the SUV along with two cans of wine in the front cupholder, one empty and the other half-full.

Troopers tried to give him a field sobriety test, but said LeBoeuf was too unsteady on his feet to take it. He pleaded not guilty to charges of OUI-Liquor, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Marked Lanes Violation.

“I struggle with addiction and am committed to getting the treatment necessary so that I can be my best self again,” he said.

House Speaker Ron Mariano said he hopes the representative gets the help he needs and he plans to support him in his path to recovery. LeBoeuf indicated in his statement that he would continue serving in his elected position.

I ask that you respect my family's privacy so I can work on my recovery and continue to provide services to my district. I've tried to manage my sobriety on my own, and this is a desperate wake-up call that I need further support. 3/3 — Rep. David LeBoeuf (@DavidLeBoeuf) April 28, 2022

“I ask that you respect my family’s privacy so I can work on my recovery and continue to provide services to my district,” he said. “I’ve tried to manage my sobriety on my own, and this is a desperate wake-up call that I need further support.”