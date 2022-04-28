Rams Thought Patriots Pick Cole Strange Would Be Available Much Later In The DraftWhen the Patriots picked offensive lineman Cole Strange in the first round on Thursday night, it caught many fans by surprise. It also caused a bit of a shock to those in the league.

Patriots Trade Down, Swapping First-Round Picks With Chiefs, Adding Third And Fourth-Round PicksExperts said this would be a difficult year for a team in the middle of the first round to trade down. But Bill Belichick found a way.

Jeremy Swayman Wins Bruins 7th Player AwardRookie goaltender Jeremy Swayman was named the winner of the Bruins' annual 7th Player Award on Thursday evening, prior to the team's 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Red Sox Get Shut Out By Blue Jays, Dropping Three Of Four In TorontoAlek Manoah struck out seven and pitched three-hit ball over seven innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 1-0 Thursday.