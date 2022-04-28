BOSTON (CBS) — When the Patriots picked offensive lineman Cole Strange in the first round on Thursday night, it caught many fans by surprise. It also caused a bit of a shock to those in the league.
With Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead speaking during a press conference late in the first round (the Rams don’t own a pick until the third round, at No. 104), the duo was live when the Patriots picked Strange out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with the 29th overall pick.
The two were a bit shocked.
“How about that?!” McVay yelled. “And we wasted our time watching him, thinking he’d be [available] at 104 maybe.”
McVay then let out a massive belly laugh.
Rams reaction to Patriots selection of Cole Strange at #29.
This is hysterical. pic.twitter.com/ADzqt4lizQ
— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 29, 2022
Of course, Bill Belichick operates the way Bill Belichick sees fit, so he’ll often draft players higher than many others would expect. Over the years, it’s occasionally worked, and it’s occasionally not worked. Time will tell if Strange proves Belichick correct in this instance.