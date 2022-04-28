BOSTON (CBS) – There was one winning ticket in the $473.1 million Powerball drawing Wednesday night and it was sold in Arizona.
The winning numbers were: 11-36-61-62-68 and PowerBall 4.
The lump sum cash option ended up at $283.3 million.
It was the 31st drawing since the last winner was selected more than two months ago, back on February 14.
There was one $1 million winner in Indiana for having the first five numbers, but not the Powerball.
Tickets cost $2 each. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night at 11. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.