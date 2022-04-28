BOSTON (CBS) – An environmental group is suing the state’s water resources authority, saying inaction led to polluted wastewater going into Massachusetts Bay and Boston Harbor.
The MWRA is supposed to pre-treat wastewater before it goes to the treatment plant on Deer Island. However, the Conservation Law Foundation says more than 200 times the levels of cyanide, lead and mercury in that water were too high.
The Authority said the allegations are based on a misunderstanding of how its treatment program works.