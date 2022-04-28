BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,341 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased to 5.04%.
There were 10 additional deaths also reported on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,614,807. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,129.
There were 69,463 total new tests reported.
There are 431 people currently in the hospital with COVID.
There are also 31 patients currently in intensive care.