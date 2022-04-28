NANTUCKET (CBS) — Boston Red Sox owner John Henry has reportedly purchased a new property on Nantucket.
The Nantucket Current was the first to report that Henry, who is also the principal owner of the Boston Globe and the Liverpool Football Club, bought the property.
The Current says the estate was officially purchased last Friday for $25 million by Harbor Hill House LLC, which is registered to Henry.
The property, which is located on Middle Valley Road, spans four acres and has multiple buildings totaling 18,100 square feet.
It also has 10 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms.