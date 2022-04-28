Report: Bucks' Khris Middleton Expected To Miss Second-Round Series Against Celtics With MCL InjuryThe Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be without one of their best players for their entire second-round series against the Celtics.

Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Preview: Picks, Needs And Potential First-RoundersEverything you need to know about the Patriots heading into the three-day bonanza known as the NFL Draft.

Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks Eastern Conference Semifinals ScheduleThe Celtics and the Bucks are set to meet in what should be an epic Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup. And we don't have to wait too long for the series to tip off.

Bogaerts Has 4 Hits, Cora Returns As Red Sox Beat Jays 7-1Xander Bogaerts had four hits and the Boston Red Sox celebrated the return of manager Alex Cora by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 on Wednesday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Celtics Will Face Milwaukee Bucks In Second Round Of NBA PlayoffsIt's official: It will be the Celtics and the Bucks in Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs.