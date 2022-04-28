BOSTON (CBS) – The family of Daniel Martinez, the Marine veteran killed outside the Sons of Boston last month, is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the bar by the end of this week.

Alvaro Larrama, a 38-year-old bouncer at Sons of Boston, is charged with murder after police say he stabbed Martinez on Union Street March 19. Martinez was in town from Illinois to visit friends.

His mother Apolonia came to Boston for a probable cause hearing in the case Thursday at Boston Municipal Court. Larrama appeared at the hearing, which was rescheduled to June 15. Larrama remains held without bail.

“It was a moment I’ve waited for for a long time,” Apolonia Martinez told reporters outside court, saying she couldn’t take her eyes off Larrama.

“I needed to see the person that took my son’s life, a 23-year-old Marine who had the whole world in front of him. I needed him to feel the sorrow and the heartbreak that I feel, that my family feels. I needed him to feel the weight of my tears that I’ve cried. My heart is broken. He needed to see it and I know he felt it.”

Martinez family attorney Thomas Flaws said they would file their civil lawsuit this week in Suffolk Superior Court.

The bar’s liquor license was suspended indefinitely earlier this month.

“We’ve gotten some answers through the licensing board, but the family will not rest until all of their questions are answered,” Flaws told reporters Thursday.

He added that there’s nothing that prevents them from filing the lawsuit while the criminal case is pending.

“We think it’s important to have the lawsuit filed now because we’re sure that the bar is talking to lawyers and preparing a defense and we need to prepare our case,” Flaws said.