BOSTON (CBS) — The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be without one of their best players for their entire second-round playoff series against the Celtics.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Thursday that Khris Middleton will likely miss the entire second round against the C’s with a left MCL injury that he sustained in Game 2 of the team’s first round series against the Chicago Bulls.
The injury is being reported as a Grade 2 sprain.
Middleton, a three-time All-Star, was the second-leading scorer for Milwaukee this year behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. He averaged 20.1 points per game. The 30-year-old averaged just shy of 24 points per game for the Bucks last postseason in their run to winning the 2021 NBA title.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and company will begin their battle against Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and the rest of the Bucks in Boston on Sunday afternoon, getting the early window on national television.
The Celtics own home court in the series after claiming the number 2 seed on the last day of the regular season, which the Bucks tanked away to avoid the Nets in the first-round.
Sunday’s game at the Garden will begin at 1 p.m.