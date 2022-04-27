NHL Players Hate To Play Against Brad Marchand, But Would Love Him As A TeammateIt's no secret that a lot of players in the NHL really don't like playing against Brad Marchand. But that doesn't mean those very players wouldn't jump at the chance to share the ice with the Bruins winger.

Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Preview: Picks, Team Needs And Potential First-Round SelectionsEverything you need to know about the Patriots heading into the three-day bonanza known as the NFL Draft.

Bruins Playoff Picture Coming Into Focus With Two Games Left In Regular SeasonThe playoff picture is starting to get a lot clearer for the Boston Bruins. With a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, the Bruins will now finish no worse than the first wild card in the East.

Springer Hits Tying HR, Jays Rally To Beat Red Sox 6-5 In 10The Toronto Blue Jays handed the slumping Boston Red Sox their fourth straight loss, 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Jake DeBrusk Notches Winner, Bruins Beat Panthers 4-2Jake DeBrusk snapped a 2-2 tie in the second period, Linus Ullmark made 19 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Tuesday night to clinch the first wild card in the Eastern Conference.