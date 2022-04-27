QUINCY (CBS) — Worcester State Rep. David LeBoeuf was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor Tuesday night. According to police, he was driving on three tires and troopers found empty containers of alcohol in his SUV.
Massachusetts State Police said they received multiple 911 calls before 10:30 p.m. “reporting an erratic operator in a black SUV on Route 93 south in Milton.” Troopers found the SUV, which “appeared to be disabled and smoking” near the Adams MBTA station on the Burgin Parkway in Quincy.
Police said troopers helped the 32-year-old out of the SUV, and noted “a strong odor of alcohol on his person and emanating from the vehicle.” Troopers tried to give the Democrat representing parts of Worcester and Leicester a field sobriety test, but they said he was “unable to follow instructions regarding performance of the tests and, as he was extremely unsteady on his feet,” according to State Police.
“During an inventory of the motor vehicle, Troopers found nine empty nip bottles in the rear of the vehicle and two cans of wine in the front cupholders, one empty and the other half full,” police said in a statement. “The vehicle’s right front tire was missing and the rim had sustained damage from grinding on the pavement.”
Police said LeBoeuf agreed to a chemical breath test at the barracks in South Boston and his samples registered a blood alcohol content of 0.329 and 0.317. He was set to be arraigned in Quincy District Court Wednesday on charges of OUI-Liquor, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Marked Lanes Violation.