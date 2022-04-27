BOSTON (CBS) – A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Wednesday afternoon for a new memorial honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King on Boston Common.
The Embrace, a 22-foot sculpture featuring interlocking bronze arms, will be near the Parkman Bandstand, where Dr. King led a rally and spoke in 1965. According to King Boston, it “invites visitors to gather and enter into the Kings’ embrace.”
They hope to unveiling the completed memorial on Monday, January 16, which is MLK Day 2023.
The memorial also celebrates King’s connection to the area. Years before his iconic 1963 speech at the Lincoln Memorial, Boston was home to a young Martin Luther King Jr. He lived on Mass. Ave and studied at Boston University. It was there where he would earn a PhD in systematic theology and become Dr. King. Boston is also where he met Coretta Scott.
The groundbreaking will start at 2 p.m. Wednesday, which is the 95th anniversary of Coretta Scott King’s birthday.
