BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Public School Superintendent Brenda Cassellius is recommending that the Mission Hill K-8 School permanently close at the end of this academic year.
On Wednesday night, parents learned about sexual misconduct allegations at the Jamaica Plain school. The school revealed the results of a six-month investigation into allegations by numerous students.
Attorneys spoke to more than 60 witnesses and found multiple incidents of student-on-student sexual misconduct between 2014 and 2019.
School officials say the reports span from kindergarten to 6th grade. The investigation found the school failed to respond to the reports and protect students.
The investigation also found pervasive physical and verbal bullying at the school.
In a statement, Boston Public Schools said, “Based on the persistent pattern of abuse confirmed in this independent report, the only viable option is to close the school and support students in their transition to other schools in the district.”
The investigation was undertaken by the Boston law firm Hinckley Allen and led by former Assistant U.S. Attorney William F. Sinnott.