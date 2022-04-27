SALEM (CBS) – A suspect has been arrested in the 1988 murder of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay.
Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett will hold a news conference Wednesday to announce more details. You can watch it at 11 a.m. in the video above on CBS News Boston.
Trembly was found stabbed to death in a freight yard off Andover Street in Lawrence on September 12, 1988.
The case has been unsolved for more than 33 years.
“This is a pleasant surprise,” Tremblay’s friend Andrea Ganley told WBZ-TV upon hearing of the arrest. “I’m beyond shocked.”
“I think about it all the time. I think about it every day,” she said before the news conference. “To hear this is beyond amazing.”
Ganley, who was 7 years old at the time of the murder, has been hoping this day would come.
“I was starting to feel like it might not, but I still had some hope,” she said.
“She was bubbly. She was fun. She was tough,” Ganley told WBZ. “She was very spunky.”