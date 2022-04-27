BOSTON (CBS) – Fenway Park has been approved to go cashless.
On Monday, State Attorney General Maura Healey said she’s investigating if Fenway Park’s new cashless policy is legal. State law requires retailers to accept all forms of payment. Now, Healey said she has spoken to the Red Sox and is convinced they are complying with the law.
Concessions stands and vendors at Fenway are only accepting credit cards or touchless payments with smartphones. Fans with cash can load money onto a Mastercard debit card at one of several kiosks located around the ballpark. There are similar cashless systems at Gilette Stadium and the TD Garden.
“This is one of our most aggressive off-season improvements,” Red Sox President Sam Kennedy previously said. “Going cashless is an amenity to our fans because it will mean better speed of service and more accuracy.”