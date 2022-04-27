WEYMOUTH (CBS) – A driver was hurt after crashing into a home in Weymouth early Wednesday morning.
The man’s Jeep slammed into the house on Bridge Street and flipped over just after 1 a.m. Police said the unidentified man ran away after the crash, but they were able to track him down. He was taken to a hospital, but there’s no word on his condition or the extent of his injuries.
Police told WBZ-TV the driver has not been arrested but charges are likely.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.