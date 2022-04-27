GORHAM, N.H. (CBS) — Two people were found dead inside their home in Gorham, New Hampshire on Wednesday. Police have ruled the deaths as “suspicious.”
Officers say when they were called to the house, they found the bodies of a man and a woman. The circumstances surrounding the deaths are still being investigated.
More details are expected to be released at a later time. Autopsies on the bodies will be done on Thursday.
Investigators say there is no known danger to the public based on what they know.