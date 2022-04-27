BOSTON (CBS) — We still don’t know who the Celtics will face in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, though it will likely be the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. But at least we have an idea when a potential Game 1 would take place in Boston.

The Bucks own a 3-1 lead over the Chicago Bulls in their first-round matchup and can end the series Wednesday night with a Game 5 win in Milwaukee. The Bulls could be without All-Star Zach LaVine, who is questionable as he remains in the NBA’s health and safety protocol, and starting point guard Alex Caruso, who is questionable in concussion protocol, on Wednesday.

If needed, Game 6 will be in Chicago on Friday. Should the Bucks wrap up the series Wednesday or Friday, the Celtics would host them in Game 1 of Round 2 on Sunday afternoon at 1pm, according to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.

That would all go out the window if Chicago wins the next two games, as Sunday at 1pm would then be filled by Bucks-Bulls Game 7.

The Celtics are enjoying some down time after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. A matchup with Milwaukee would put Boston against the team that avoided those very Nets by losing on the final day of the regular season, dropping the Bucks from second to third in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics didn’t back down from claiming the No. 2 seed, and will now have home court advantage in the second round.

The Bucks, assuming they advance, will likely start the second round without Khris Middelton. The notorious Celtics killer sprained his MCL in Game 2 against the Bulls last week and was given a two-week timeframe for re-evaluation, which would fall around Game 2.