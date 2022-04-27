BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics and the Bucks are set to meet in what should be an epic Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup. And we don’t have to wait too long for the series to get underway.

The Bucks moved on to Round 2 with a big win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, taking their first-round series in five games. The Celtics have been awaiting their second-round opponent since completing a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and company will begin their battle against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and the rest of the Bucks in Boston on Sunday afternoon, getting the early window on national television. The Celtics own home court in the series after claiming the No. 2 seed on the last day of the regular season, which the Bucks tanked away to avoid the Nets in the first-round.

That could be big if the series ends up going seven games, with a deciding Game 7 set to take place in Boston.

Here’s the full schedule for the upcoming playoff series.

Game 1: Sunday, May 1 at 1pm in Boston

Game 2: Tuesday, May 3 in Boston (Time TBD)

Game 3: Saturday, May 7 in Milwaukee (Time TBD)

Game 4: Monday, May 9 in Milwaukee (Time TBD)

Game 5: Wednesday, May 11 in Boston (Time TBD)*

Game 6: Friday, May 13 in Milwaukee (Time TBD)*

Game 7: Sunday, May 15 in Boston (Time TBD)*

*if necessary

After a long break between Game 2 and Game 3, we’ll be treated to playoff basketball every other night. The Celtics and the Bucks split their regular season series 2-2, with both teams winning both games on their home court.