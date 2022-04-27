BOSTON (CBS) — It’s no secret that a lot of players in the NHL really don’t like playing against Brad Marchand. The Bruins winger does an incredible job getting under the skin of anyone who isn’t wearing a spoked-B on their sweater.

But that doesn’t mean those very players wouldn’t jump at the chance to share the ice with Marchand.

That much is clear in this year’s NHLPA poll, which was released Wednesday. With 566 players on all 32 teams participating anonymously, Marchand was the top answer when asked they were asked “Which player do you least enjoy playing against, but would like to have on your team?”

Marchand was the clear winner too, earning 26.4 percent of the vote. Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers was second with 18.3 percent, followed by Tom Wilson of the Washington Capitals at 10.7 percent.

Hate to play against him – but would love to have him on their team. @bmarch63 (@NHLBruins) has a special mix of skill and grit that players would rather line up beside than compete against.

Marchand is a huge pain to play against, since he’s always willing to do some dirty work to get the puck. He’s also know for occasionally throwing out a questionable hit. (At least he’s moved on from his days of licking opponents.)

But Marchand is also an extremely gifted scorer, with 32 goals and 46 assists on the season, and he is always more than willing to back his teammates in a scrum. He’s the kind of player you’d want on your side — and one you really don’t want to line up against on a regular basis.